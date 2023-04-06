Promotional poster for the Disney+ documentary featuring Suga of the hit K-pop boy group BTS. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Mark your calendars, ARMYs!

The Disney+ documentary featuring Suga of the K-pop supergroup BTS will be released on the same day that the rapper drops his solo debut album, the streaming service said Thursday.

The documentary titled "Suga: Road to D-Day" will be unveiled on April 21, coinciding with the release of Suga's album "D-Day," Disney+ said in a statement.

"The upcoming documentary will follow Suga as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album 'D-Day,'" the streamer said.

"Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs," it added.

Disney+ said the feature also includes exclusive live clips of songs from the upcoming album.

"D-Day" is Suga's official first album and serves as a conclusion to a trilogy of releases under the 30-year-old rapper's moniker Agust D.

As Agust D, Suga previously released the mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2" in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

On Friday (April 7), Suga will put out "People Pt.2," a pre-release track off "D-Day." The song features fellow K-pop superstar IU, whom the rapper first collaborated with in 2020.

Disney+ previously released a documentary spotlighting BTS member J-Hope. A concert film featuring BTS' 2021 concert at the SoFi Stadium in the United States is also available for streaming on the platform.

