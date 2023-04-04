BTS' Suga is teaming up once again with IU for a pre-release track off his upcoming solo album. Photo: Instagram/@agustd & @dlwlrma

Suga of the K-pop sensation BTS is teaming up again with superstar IU for a pre-release track from his upcoming solo album, his label confirmed late Tuesday.

The song titled "People Pt.2," which features IU and credits the BTS rapper with his other moniker Agust D, is set to drop on April 7, based on a teaser photo unveiled by Big Hit Music.

The track marks the reunion of the two big names in the K-pop scene, who previously collaborated on the 2020 hit single "Eight."

"People Pt.2" serves as a pre-release for Suga's first solo album "D-Day," which will be out on April 21.

Last month, a Korean news outlet reported that Suga and IU were planning to release a new song together. At the time, Big Hit only responded by saying "It is difficult to confirm," according to an article on K-pop news portal Soompi.

BTS has been widely credited for bringing K-pop to the mainstream in the United States, topping charts with singles like "Dynamite" and "Butter."

Meanwhile, IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is one of the best-selling soloists in the K-pop scene. Her notable singles include "Good Day," "Palette," and "Celebrity."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO