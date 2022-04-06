MANILA - Is this the end to the network war? Kapamilya and Kapuso stars have welcomed news of the ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership to air some Star Cinema movies on Kapuso local channels.

The announcement was aired on both ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol and GMA-7’s 24 Oras on Tuesday night, April 5.

Kapamilya broadcasters Karen Davila and Bernadette Sembrano, both former GMA-7 talents, expressed their happiness over the new deal.

"Wow, talaga namang it’s a new era, 'di ba? Congratulations sa ating dalawa," Davila said after the news of the deal was aired on "TV Patrol. "

"Sa Star Cinema and GMA," Bernadette quipped.

On social media, Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities also shared their happiness over the deal.

Kapamilya director Mae Cruz-Alviar, JC Alcantara and Jeremiah Libo also reposted the announcement of the partnership on their respective Instagram stories.

Kakai Bautista and Ruru Madrid also shared their excitement as they left messages on the comment section of ABS-CBN executive Mico del Rosario's Instagram post about the partnership.

Kim Atienza, a former Kapamilya talent, also shared his happiness over the newest development.

"The force field is broken. GMA X ABS-CBN! The beginning of many beautiful things to come! The Lord works in mysterious ways!" he quipped.

In a report published by PEP.ph, Ai Ai delas Alas who also made several hit films under Star Cinema expressed her joy over the said deal. Delas Alas is know for her "Tanging Ina" films under Star Cinema.

"Masaya ako sa partnership ng GMA-7 at ng ABS-CBN dahil mapapanood na sa Kapuso channel ang mga pelikula ng Star Cinema. Masaya rin ako dahil may chance na ang mga Kapuso na mapanood ang mga pelikula ko noon," she said.

In the interview, Delas Alas also shared her hope that the deal could end the so-called "network war."

"Sana maging simula na ito para mawala na ang network war kasi noong araw naman, lahat ng mga artista, nakakatawid sa lahat ng mga television station hanggang magkaroon nga ng network war," the comedienne said.

