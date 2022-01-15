MANILA—ABS-CBN Entertainment, the Philippines' leading content provider has partnered up with over-the-top (OTT) video-streaming service Viu to bring top-quality content to Filipino viewers.

The two firms made their partnership official during a contract signing event at ABS-CBN attended by ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, Viu Philippines country manager Arianne Kader-Cu, Dreamscape Entertainment Head Deo Endrinal, and Viu Philippines Content Development Manager Garlic Garcia.

To kick off the partnership, ABS-CBN's upcoming drama series "The Broken Marriage Vow" will be available on Viu in the Philippines on January 22, or 48 hours before its TV broadcast.

“With Viu as our partner, we will be able to champion excellent Filipino content and talent. Thank you very much to Viu for trusting ABS-CBN Entertainment as a partner. We look forward to many more collaborations as we work towards bringing the best of Filipino entertainment to the world,” said Vidanes.

Cu added: “Viu's goal has always been to provide premium Asian content to the Filipino people. Thanks to this partnership with ABS-CBN, we're able to solidify our commitment to not only showcase the best of Filipino content, but also to represent and strengthen the presence of Filipino talent in the region."

ABS-CBN Entertainment's collaboration with Viu is its third with a streaming service, following its content deal with iQYi to produce Filipino original series for international subscribers, and its partnership with WeTV iflix to stream episodes of its entertainment programs before they air on TV.

Meanwhile, "The Broken Marriage Vow" is the Philippine adaptation of the hit BBC series "Doctor Foster", which tells the story of Dr. Jill Illustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), whose life turns upside down when she suspects that her husband, David (Zanjoe Marudo), is having an affair.

Those who want to watch the show first on Viu may download the Viu app on App Store, Google Play, select Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.