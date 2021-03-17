ABS-CBN, WeTV iflix team up to bring ‘Primetime Bida’ early to Kapamilya fans

‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ and ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’ will be available to stream on WeTV and iflix starting March 20, while ‘Init sa Magdamag’ will follow on April 17. WeTV iflix

MANILA — ABS-CBN and WeTV iflix announced on Wednesday a landmark partnership that brings the Kapamilya network’s “Primetime Bida” programs, including the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” to the two streaming platforms, with early access for subscribed users.

The Coco Martin-starrer, as well as the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” featuring The Gold Squad, will be available to stream on WeTV and iflix in the Philippines, starting March 20.

“Init sa Magdamag,” the upcoming romance drama starring Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion, and JM de Guzman, will follow on April 17.

Episodes of all three ABS-CBN shows will be made available to WeTV and iflix VIP users two days ahead of their regular broadcast. They will also be available to view for free two to three hours after their free-TV airing.

“One of our main goals for this year has been to give our users the power of choice when it comes to their entertainment, especially now that we are spending more time at home,” said Georgette Tengco, country manager of WeTV and iflix in the Philippines.

“Bringing excellent local content and compelling stories to you first is a big step in that direction, and we are excited to have ABS-CBN as our partner in this endeavor. We look forward to delivering more of the Primetime Bida shows in the years ahead, so do watch out for that,” she said.

“Primetime Bida” had been the No. 1 programming block on national television, through ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Despite the crisis, ABS-CBN found new venues to continue its service to Filipinos through its widescale digital migration, bringing its rich content library to free live streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, and to on-demand streaming via iWantTFC.

ABS-CBN’s partnership with WeTV iflix further widens the reach of the Kapamilya network’s select programs online.

Aside from these digital platforms, ABS-CBN’s primetime programming is also seen on cable via Kapamilya Channel; and on free and digital television via TV5 (nationwide) and A2Z Channel 11 (Metro Manila and nearby provinces).

