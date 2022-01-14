ABS-CBN Entertainment



Veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria has a powerful yet moving advice for women who caught themselves falling in love with someone who is already committed to another person.

Sta. Maria, who plays Dr. Jill Ilustre in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow,” reminded real-life mistresses to see their worth celebrated publicly and not be considered as kept women.

“I do hope that you'll see your worth. That you are worthy enough na hindi itago -- na hindi gawing kept woman. Pero ipangalandakan sa buong mundo at pakasalan,” Sta. Maria said in a virtual press conference Friday.

In the series., Dr. Jill catches her husband David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo), cheating on her with a younger woman, Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez).

While not justifying their actions, Sta. Maria refused to cast judgment over mistresses, pointing out their possible personal stories that led them to such complicated situations.

Sta. Maria also advised women to reassess their choices if their partners betrayed them for another person.

“If alam mo na talagang nagkamali, pwede mong patawarin. Pero kung nakikita mo na hindi magbabago ang taong ito, toxic behavior na siya, pattern na, then I think you have to reassess your choices,” she explained.

Asked about her advice to Dr. Jill, Sta. Maria stressed that a failed marriage is not tantamount to ending a life.

“Sasabihin ko sa kanya na there's hope for you. Just because nag-end 'yung marriage mo, it doesn't mean that your life will have to end too. I hope that you heal from whatever brokenness that the situation has brought you and your family,” the actress answered.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.

