Why Zaijian can relate to his character in 'Broken Marriage Vow'

While there have been several adaptations already in the past, the Philippine version of BBC’s “Doctor Foster” will give spotlight on Filipino culture -- from food to family traditions.

The upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow” will still follow the same plot of the other versions from the United Kingdom and South Korea but given a Pinoy flavor, actor Zaijian Jaranilla said.

“Sobrang Pinoy talaga. Tapos 'yung mga pagkain, pinakita talaga 'yung kultura ng Pinoy,” the young actor said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

Citing one instance, Jaranilla shared that unlike in the South Korean version, the parents of David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will not be put in the Home for the Aged.

“Ipapakita dito sa Philippine adaptation na 'yung kultura natin na nagma-mano sa mga matanda. Dun sa ibang version, 'yung magulang ni David Ilustre, iniwan lang sa Home for the Aged. Pero dito, ipinakita na hindi ganito sa Pilipinas. Kailangan mahalin mo 'yung magulang mo,” he said.

Jaranilla also said he understood where his character Gio Ilustre, the son of David and Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), is coming as he also came from a broken family.

“Sobrang malapit po sa 'kin si Gio kasi galing din po ako sa broken family. Kaya siguro naiintindihan ko kung saan siya nanggagaling, kung ano nararamdaman niya. Mas nae-express ko 'yung gustong sabihin ni Gio,” Jaranilla quipped.

After filming the series, the actor, who rose to fame for his role as “Santino” in 2009, learned how to be more mature when facing a problem which he learned from his character.

“Natutunan ko dun na, kaya niya harapin 'yung problema niya mag-isa,” he said.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.

