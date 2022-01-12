Screenshot from the trailer of The Broken Marriage Vow



“Ang laki ng pressure sa 'kin. Batok talaga? Nakakaloka!”

This was how actress Sue Ramirez described the much talked-about scene on “The Broken Marriage Vow” trailer where she hit Jodi Sta. Maria on the head in a confrontation scene for the upcoming series.

Ramirez’s character Lexy Lucero, the mistress in the ABS-CBN series, lost her temper in the scene where Dr. Jill Ilustre (Sta. Maria) confronted her parents about having an affair with her husband David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo).

In the intense clip of the trailer, Lucero walked out of the dining table and hit the doctor in the head.

According to Ramirez, she did not want to do the scene and planned to just fake it with Sta. Maria but the veteran actress told her to push through with it.

“I was really hesitant to do it. I wanted na i-jerk. Kaya naman siguro naming i-acting na lang ni Ate Jodi e pero she told me na 'Sue, gawin mo. Gawin mo talaga. Okay lang ako,’” the actress recalled in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Ramirez went on to share that Sta. Maria even instructed her what to do. However, she still felt nervous since the head is a sensitive part of the body.

“I was really scared. Ang liit kaya ng ulo ni Ate Jodi -- ga-munggo po siya. Konting pagkakamali, ulo 'yun… Bawal nga masahihin 'yung batok tapos mambabatok pa ko,” Ramirez continued.

Ramirez eventually did it in just one take and put just enough pressure to make Sta. Maria’s head fall.

“Kailangan ko siya gawin kasi ginawa siya sa lahat ng versions ng 'Doctor Foster.' So bongga 'yung eksena na 'yun. Crucial siya. Nakuha namin in one take. Tinotoo talaga na batok. May alalay nang malala pero kinailangan talaga dumikit para maganda rin 'yung pagkahulog ng ulo ni Ate Jodi,” she explained.

Ramirez also recalled fangirling to Sta. Maria back when she was still not in showbiz. She shared an instance where she had to rush in one location where the veteran artist was, just to take a photo of her.

Several years later, she is sharing the screen with Sta. Maria.

“Take note, first time ko siya na-meet hindi pa po ko artista. Nag-taping sila... nag-bike talaga ako dun sa location kasi gusto ko talaga siya makita. Pinicture-an ko pa siya dun sa flip-top ko na phone,” Ramirez said.

“Nakaka-overwhelm na binatukan ko na siya. Andun na tayo, guys. Dati, pini-picture-an ko lang siya, dalawa pa sila ni Thirdy nun. Ngayon nabatukan ko na siya.”

Despite their characters’ intense rivalry, Ramirez has nothing but good words for Sta. Maria whom she described as a genuinely kind and calm person.

According to her, the actress would always be the first to remind everyone to help each other during their two-month lock-in taping.

“Si Ate Jodi po talaga, wala po ako masabi. Napakabuti po tao. Napakabuti po ng kanyang puso, ng kanyang isip. Hindi po siya nagagalit. Palagi lang siyang kalmado,” she quipped.

“Siya 'yung unang kakalma sa mga tao. Siya 'yung unang magsasabi na, 'We can do this altogther. We will help each other.' Yayakapin kami niyan ni Ate Jodi 'pag umiiyak kami.”

She also received encouraging and sweet messages from Sta. Maria whenever she felt sad on the set.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.

