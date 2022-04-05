Mga pelikula ng Star Cinema, mapapanood na sa GMA 7

Mga executive ng ABS-CBN at GMA 7 sa kanilang virtual signing ngayong Martes

Sa isang pambihirang pagkakataon, nagkasundo ang ABS-CBN at GMA 7 para maipalabas ang mga pelikula ng ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. sa Kapuso network.

Hudyat na rin ito ng potensyal ng mas malawak pang partnership ng dalawang network.

Makasaysayan ang bansag ng GMA sa nabuong bagong partnership ng Kapuso network na ipapalabas na ang mga mga pelikula ng Star Cinema.

Nag-virtual signing ngayong Martes ng umaga ang pamunuan ng GMA na sina Gilberto Duavit Jr., Philip Yalung, Annette Gozon Valdes at Joey Abacan; gayundin ang pamunuan ng ABS-CBN na sina Carlo Katigbak, Mark Lopez, Cory Vidanes at Ricardo Tan Jr.

Dumalo din ang Star Cinema managing director na si Olivia Lamasan at iba pang Kapamilya executives.

All smiles at palakpakan ang lahat sa anunsyo ng virtual host na si Patricia Tumulak: “There you have it. Mga Kapuso, Kapamilya it’s official: Star Cinema movies will soon air on GMA’s local channels!”

Isa pang mahalagang milestone ito kay ABS-CBN president at CEO Carlo Katigbak. Anya, “Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible to experience their creations and now because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience.“

“We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies and we also look forward to a new year of friendship and cooperation within our small industry. Maraming salamat kay chairman Gozon, Jimmy, Philip, Joel, Annette and all our friends at GMA for making this partnership happen."

Tinukoy din ng GMA ang paglagpas ng kasunduan sa dating tinuring na imposibleng bagay sa tindi ng kumpetisyon sa TV industry.

Ayon kay Gilberto Duavit Jr., president at COO ng GMA, historic ang partnership. “We are pleased because the significance of our partnership today ushers in possibilities of a far broader set of conversations for potential partnerships and cooperation that will be mutually beneficial not only to ABS-CBN and GMA but more important for the benefit of the public we both serve -- the Filipino viewer.“

“We have, as they say, broken the ice and there is great optimism this conversation will continue. Maraming salamat sa inyo. This is a significant day, maging Kapuso o Kapamilya man!

Bagong kabanata din ito sa ABS-CBN Films Star Cinema na itinatag nung 1993, at hawak ang isa sa pinakamayamang movie library sa bansa, tampok ang mga obra na nagpasaya at nagbigay inspirasyon sa maraming Kapamilya.