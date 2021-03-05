TV5 to simulcast ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida starting March 8

Coco Martin stars in the long-running ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ one of four ABS-CBN primetime programs to be simulcast on TV5 starting March 8. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Starting Monday, March 8, ABS-CBN primetime offerings led by the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will be simulcast on TV5, through an expanded partnership between the networks and Cignal.

The Coco Martin-starrer, which will not end in April 2021, contrary to a media report, will air on TV5 at its usual 8 p.m. time slot, to be followed by “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” and “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect.”

The simulcast will allow “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” to reach a nationwide audience on free TV as it airs its last two weeks. Similarly, “PBB: Connect” will be seen by more Filipinos as it counts down to its March 14 finale.

“We welcome the inclusion of ABS-CBN entertainment shows in our roster of programs. We believe that this content deal will benefit Filipino viewers across the country because of TV5's extensive coverage," said Robert P. Galang, Cignal and TV5 president and CEO.

Prior to the primetime programming of ABS-CBN Entertainment, which is popularly branded as “Primetime Bida,” the network’s long-running concert variety program “ASAP Natin ‘To” as well as the afternoon film anthology “FPJ: Da King” have been airing Sundays on TV5 since January 24, through the same partnership.

TV5 chairman Manny V. Pangilinan earlier confirmed ongoing talks with ABS-CBN to air more shows on the Kapatid network.



He also said that ABS-CBN shows now being aired on TV5 have helped TV5 in terms of ratings.

"The content of ABS-CBN that's so far been shown in TV5 has helped a bit and talking to them about further showing of their content on TV5," Pangilinan said on Thursday.

“Primetime Bida” had been the No. 1 programming block on national television, through ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Despite the crisis, ABS-CBN found new venues to continue its service to Filipinos through its widescale digital migration, bringing its rich content library to free live streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, and to on-demand streaming via iWantTFC.

“Primetime Bida” has been available to watch on those digital platforms, in addition to cable via Kapamilya Channel; and free and digital TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces through A2Z Channel 11, through ABS-CBN’s blocktime partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

