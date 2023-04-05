Richard Yap has this reminder for Holy Week

MANILA -- "Unbreak My Heart" actor Richard Yap turned to social media to share his thoughts as the country observes Holy Week.

On Wednesday, Yap reminded his fans that while Holy Week is a time to unwind and relax, people should also not forget to pray.

"Relax and recharge, spend time with your loved ones but don’t forget to pray. Pray that Jesus did not die on the cross for nothing, that evil doesn’t triumph over good, that honor and integrity will be more important than money and power. May our Lord Jesus’ sacrifice not be in vain. Have a blessed Holy Week everyone," Yap wrote on Instagram.

Yap, a former Kapamilya actor, is one of the lead stars of upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart," alongside Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA later this year and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.



