The characters of Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia get entangled in the first teaser of "Unbreak My Heart."

The teaser was released simultaneously by GMA 7, ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, iWantTFC and Viu on their respective social media accounts on Friday.

The trailer opens with Joshua Garcia welcoming Sta. Maria in Switzerland. Eventually, they fall in love, with Garcia even telling her that she is his destiny.

However, Garcia eventually meets Gabbi Garcia, who calls him his "knight in shining armour."

Things get even more complicated when Richard Yap's mysterious character seemingly orders the abduction of Sta. Maria.

"Let destiny find its way to show you a love that is beyond ordinary!" the caption read.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Other cast members of the series include Jeremiah Lisbo, Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal,Mark Rivera, Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen under the direction of Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

