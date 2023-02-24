Here’s a sneak peek of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ shooting in Switzerland

The cameras have started to roll in Switzerland for the much-awaited series “Unbreak My Heart.”

Dreamscape Entertainment shared the latest snaps of the filming that features lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia, Richard Yap, and Gabbi Garcia.

Most of the photos were taken while the Kapamilya and Kapuso stars were filming their scenes in Switzerland.

Interestingly, fans could not help but speculate that Joshua and Sta. Maria might have a romantic connection in the series -- based on the photos where the two could be seen staring and hugging each other in some scenes.

Earlier this week, Dreamscape also announced the other cast members of the series including Jeremiah Lisbo, Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, and Mark Rivera.

"Unbreak My Heart" also stars Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama series will air on GMA and will stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

