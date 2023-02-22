Dionne Monsanto returns to acting in 'Unbreak My Heart'

Two years after announcing her showbiz retirement, Dionne Monsanto is making a return to acting as she joins the cast of “Unbreak My Heart.”

Monsanto was included in the list of stars who will be part of the historic series bannered by Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia and Kapuso talents Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

On Facebook, Dreamscape Entertainment announced the other cast members of the series – a product of the partnership among GMA, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

Monsanto is joining the likes of Sunshine Cruz, Gardo Versoza, Victor Neri, Jeremiah Lisbo, PJ Endrinal, and Mark Rivera in Switzerland for the filming of the series.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate is now based in Switzerland and recently gave birth to her daughter last April 18.

She married Ryan Stalder in March 2021. The two started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “PBB.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”

A month before the wedding, Monsanto revealed on “Magandang Buhay” that she would be leaving showbiz to live with Stalder in Switzerland.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama series will air on GMA and will stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

