Dionne Monsanto announces retirement from showbiz

MANILA -- Dionne Monsanto is retiring from show business, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate announced in "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

"I want to say thank you so much. This is my last guesting 'cause I'm retiring. I am already retired. 'Hello, Stranger' is actually my last project and this is my last guesting. So, thank you so much 'Magandang Buhay,'" Monsanto said.

Monsanto said she will be going to Switzerland to be with her fiancé Ryan Stalder.

"My boyfriend and his family are there," said Monsantos, who also took the opportunity to greet Stalder, his parents and his sister.



Monsanto announced her engagement with Stalder early this month on Instagram, where she posted photos of her in an embrace with Stalder as she flashed her engagement ring. The snaps were taken in Kandersteg, Switzerland, where Stalder is based.





Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”



“Eleven years of knowing each other,” Monsanto said. “Grateful that we were friends first and that we’ve seen each other grow.”

“There’s no foundation better than friendship. Grateful that the universe gave me the kindest man ever,” she added.

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”

