Observance of Holy Week begins

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino Catholics begin observance of Holy Week Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2023 10:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees flock to the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to celebrate Palm Sunday. Most physical activities during the Holy Week are set to return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Palm Sunday Our Lady of Lourdes San Jose Del Monte Bulacan /entertainment/04/02/23/james-bonds-latest-mission-to-save-king-charles-iiis-coronation/entertainment/04/02/23/safety-coordinator-on-baldwin-film-given-suspended-sentence/overseas/04/02/23/deadly-storms-and-tornadoes-sweep-through-us/entertainment/04/02/23/voice-kids-laguna-bet-gets-all-three-coaches-to-turn/entertainment/04/02/23/jm-de-guzman-recalls-i-went-crazy-because-of-love