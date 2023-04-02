Home  >  News

Filipino Catholics begin observance of Holy Week

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2023 10:10 AM

Observance of Holy Week begins

Catholic devotees flock to the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to celebrate Palm Sunday. Most physical activities during the Holy Week are set to return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

