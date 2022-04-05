Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Carlo Aquino, who recently confirmed his breakup with model Trina Candaza, shared exclusively on Star Magic's Inside News how he moves on from a relationship.

Aside from spending time with people who truly care for him, he also makes sure to surround himself with love.

"Paano ako nagmo-move on? Siguro spend time with friends yung mga alam mong hindi ka ija-judge sa kung ano ang sasabihin mo sa kanila at sa kung ano ang pinagdadaanan mo," Aquino said.

"Tapos sinu-surround ko ang sarili ko ng pagmamahal. Kasi kapag nasa process ka ng moving on parang kulang ka eh. So as much as possible lahat ng pagmamahal na genuine kailangan mong ipasok sa sarili mo," Aquino added,

In a recent exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Aquino finally confirmed that he and Candaza have called it quits.

Aquino made the revelation during the media conference of his series with Maris Racal titled “How To Move On in 30 Days,” which premiered on Monday on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

The two have a baby girl Mithi.

Just last week, Aquino professed his love for his daughter as he shared a photo of them on Instagram.