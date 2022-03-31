Carlo Aquino professes love for daughter Mithi

MANILA – Carlo Aquino was an image of a doting father in his latest social media update.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actor shared a photo of him kissing his daughter Mithi on the cheek while showing off a huge smile.

“Pagmamahal na habang buhay,” Aquino simply wrote in the caption.

Mithi is Aquino’s daughter with model Trina Candaza.

This was his first time to a photo with Mithi since Candaza notably released a vlog at the end of January saying she and her daughter had moved into a new home. The move came amid speculations that Aquino and Candaza’s relationship is on the rocks.

It was also in January when Candaza made a cryptic post referring to knowing one’s worth after being separated from a partner.

To date, Aquino and Candaza have stopped posting photos of each other on social media. Neither, however, has gone on record to address the real score between them.

On Wednesday, Aquino opted to keep his answers short and vague when asked about moving on.

Aquino was among the cast members of ABS-CBN’s “How to Move On in 30 Days” who were asked whether they can apply the series’ title in their personal life.

“Parang walang timeline,” he answered. “‘Yung moving on, parang proseso ‘yan. In time, mawawala siguro. Mawawala na lang siya eventually. Minsan nga, hindi mo alam, naka move on ka na pala.”

Aquino only laughed off a follow-up question whether he has moved on at this point in his life. He was then asked if he is going through something similar, to which he responded, “Wala naman po.”

“Okay ka ngayon?” was the next question.

“Yes po, always,” Aquino said.