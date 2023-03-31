MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Moira dela Torre on Friday has released her latest single "EME," which she also wrote.

The track is now available in various streaming platforms and its official lyrics video is now uploaded on Dela Torre's official YouTube page.

It was produced by Migz Haleco and Casey Lagos, and arranged by Dela Torre, Haleco and Lagos.

"EME" is part of dela Torre's upcoming album.

This is dela Torre's follow up to "Ikaw at Sila," which is also part of her upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — which she composed with estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

Currently, dela Torre is in Canada for her concert tour.

