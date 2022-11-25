MANILA - After months of silence, healing and redirection, Moira Dela Torre is finally speaking up about her highly-publicized breakup with husband Jason Marvin Hernandez.

Halfway through 2022, buzz started to go around that Dela Torre and Hernandez's union was on the rocks, citing "cheating" allegations on his part.

Rumors and speculations about the real score between them started to churn until Hernandez himself admitted, through a statement posted on his Instagram account, that he and Dela Torre have parted ways and called it quits after three years of marriage. Part of the statement also said he had been "unfaithful to her during our marriage."

Since reposting the statement of her now estranged husband, Dela Torre had been silent. while she would still be seen performing, nothing has been shared about the breakup.

During her launch as an addition to the Republic Records Philippines family, Dela Torre sat down and shared this new season of life that she has embraced.



“I am better than I expected. I don't remember being able to breathe this way and being able to enjoy what I have and mourn what I can’t have,” she said when asked how she's doing.

She didn’t get into the details of the separation and the cheating allegations but she said it was a long time coming.

“When the year (2022) started pa lang, I was getting this weird feeling that I was about to enter into a new season and I didn’t know what it was.”

Until the bomb dropped.

We would hear anecdotes and stories from sources that Dela Torre had been crying incessantly. She was even spotted in Singapore, crying and venting to her closest friends.

She admitted that she lost the drive to write songs and in her own words, "I lost myself."

“It’s been a long time. I think my heart was prepared for it. Just because my mind was walking through it unconsciously, I’ve been on auto pilot for a long time. And when it happened, I just knew what to write. I didn’t get to write on my own for a while, I write because it’s work. Pero 'yung expression ko talaga, ang tagal bago nangyari ulit. And it happened when that season ended and I started just writing.”

It took her a while to get back on her feet but she knew it was the process she has to go through.

“I don't remember being able to feel the way that I do now. I wasn’t aware that I was so numb for a long time. But now I’m in the season where I finally know my worth and I finally get to take care of myself. I am just enjoying life whether it’s a good day or a bad day. I’ve learned to embrace whatever I wake up to.”

For her to sail again, she had to let go of some cargo. And that includes letting go some people from her life.

“When I exited that season, I felt like I was released from prison. It felt like I was allowed to be the creative Moira that wrote ‘Malaya,’ and I lost her for a little bit. But now, I’m very careful with the people that I allow into my life, the projects that I allowed in my life," she said.

“Ironically, this crazy season has made me a stronger and a braver person. I thought this season would make me more scared. But God works in mysterious ways and definitely used my weakness and made it into strength.”

And that’s when she starting channeling back her energy into writing songs.

“Ang dami palang naipon. I just started unloading through songs and that’s really what I got to bounce back.”

She’s back but with a new rhythm. Dela Torre just signed up with Republic Records Philippines hoping to expand her wings in music. globally. However, cshe larified that she didn’t cut ties with Star Music and will still do special projects with her former label.

“It doesn't feel like a transfer, it feels like an expansion. So, I just feel like my world just got so much bigger. I have three families now who look after me -- ABS-CBN, Cornerstone and Republic.”

Being the "Queen of Hugot Songs," should her listeners expect the ultimate hugot album or even get a full picture of that "difficult chapter of her personal life" in her new music?

“It’s a very vulnerable album. I think it’s my most honest and vulnerable album yet. Let’s just say that I wrote it during those times. I don’t expect it to be hits, I hope they would. But I feel like for the first time, I’m not curating an album because I want new hits. I curated an album to be honest.”

Her recent glow-up also had netizens buzzing.

When she released "Babalik Sa ‘Yo" for the feel-good highly-successful KathNiel series "2Good 2 Be True," there was not one hint of dark cloud over her head -- looking refreshed, re-energized and happy singing a love song.

“I think I just healed. There was a long time that I wasn’t confident in how I look, how I felt. There was a time, after a long day at work, I would go home and feel good and feel confident. But I think, after so many years, ngayon ko lang naramdaman na ‘I don't look so bad after all.’ I’m not so bad after all.”

Confused for a second, ABS-CBN News asked: “Why? Did somebody make you feel that?”

She replied with a good laugh, saying: “Well, I don’t know. I just, I didn’t. When I thought that I’d be in a season where I feel full the most myself, I lost myself. And I am now in a season where I am surrounded by people who celebrate me.”

New life. New career chapter. And a world tour. She is all set to take over the world with her music. But the next question is -- is Dela Torre ready to fall in love again?

“I’m open. I’m not in a season anymore that I’m trying to control the narrative. I’m not in the season where I can manipulate it so when I enter, I am not scared. I’m in the season where I am open to what God gives me.”



But is she looking for love?

“No. I know it will come.”

