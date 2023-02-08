Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singer Moira dela Torre has released the music video of her latest single "Ikaw at Sila."

The more than four-minute video is now available on Dela Torre's official YouTube page.

"Ikaw at Sila" is the first single from dela Torre's upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — which she composed with estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre's talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment billed "Ikaw at Sila" as a "unique" offering as she "took an existing song with so much significance and history in her life as an artist and as a person and gave it a heartbreaking twist that's sure to move everyone who are already aware of what happened between the ex-couple back in 2022."

Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation in May 2022, with the latter admitting he had been unfaithful.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

Last weekend, Dela Torre treated her fans with heartbreaking songs in her concert held at the Araneta Coliseum.

Related video: