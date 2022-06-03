Former couple Jason Hernandez and Moira dela Torre perform ‘Kumpas’ in March 2022. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Kahit hindi mo alam, ilang beses mo ‘kong niligtas,” goes part of the lyrics of “Kumpas,” the last co-written release of Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez, just weeks before the announcement of their separation.

Dela Torre and Hernandez revealed ending their three-year marriage on May 31, with the latter admitting and apologizing for being “unfaithful” to his wife.

Only two weeks prior on May 13, dela Torre dropped the single “Kumpas” — the official theme song of the ongoing teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True” — which she had co-written with Hernandez.

In March, the former couple performed “Kumpas” in a surprise livestream appearance for their close friends, reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, who star in the series.

They explained the process for composing and writing the song, about a loved one’s presence being a constant and a source of certainty and comfort in the face of doubts and challenges.

At the time, dela Torre said she and Hernandez drew from the real-life love story of Bernardo and Padilla, aside from the series’ plot, to bring the song to life.

“Kumpas,” which is now heard nightly on primetime television, was the latest of dela Torre and Hernandez’s music collaborations, following the massive hits “Tagpuan” and “Ikaw Ako,” among others.

Dela Torre, who had been healing from a heartbreak when she met Hernandez, has credited her husband for the inspiration of finishing “Tagpuan,” one of the singer’s biggest hits which spoke of hope instead of her signature “hugot.”

In February 2018, a year before they got married, dela Torre said she had struggled for two years to write “Tagpuan,” as it was originally about heartbreak. She recalled looking intently at Hernandez during a car ride out of town, which led to her finally finishing the song — in 10 minutes.

“I saw that what I was meant to write as a heartbreak song was actually about hope,” she said at the time.

Similarly personal to the former couple is “Ikaw at Ako,” their original wedding theme song whose music video chronicled the day of their nuptials, including their emotional vows in January 2019.

“Paubaya,” dela Torre’s 2021 viral hit which she also co-wrote with Hernandez, meanwhile speaks of “forgiveness, letting go, and setting people free.”

Explaining the song shortly after its release, dela Torre shared her and Hernandez’s perspective on relationships ending, which now, a year later, appear applicable for the former couple.

“We can choose gratitude over bitterness. We can choose joy over pain. We can choose freedom over guilt. We can choose love. We can choose forgiveness.

“And just because you’re not going to continue that in the seasons to come, doesn’t mean it was a failed one. ‘From here on, I will choose to remember the good times, because you are still worth that,’” dela Torre said.