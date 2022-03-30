Carlo Aquino asked: Have you moved on?

MANILA – Carlo Aquino opted to keep his answers short and vague when asked about moving on, amid speculation surrounding his love life.

The actor was quizzed on the topic Wednesday, during the media conference of his new series, “How To Move On in 30 Days,” which will premiere April 4 on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

In the digital series, Aquino portrays a pretend boyfriend, Franco, who helps Jen, portrayed by Maris Racal, to move on from her failed relationship.

Aquino was among the cast members who were asked whether they can apply the series’ title in their personal life.

“Parang walang timeline,” he answered. “‘Yung moving on, parang proseso ‘yan. In time, mawawala siguro. Mawawala na lang siya eventually. Minsan nga, hindi mo alam, naka move on ka na pala.”

Aquino only laughed off a follow-up question whether he has moved on at this point in his life.

He was then asked if he is going through something similar, to which he responded, “Wala naman po.”

“Okay ka ngayon?” was the next question.

“Yes po, always,” Aquino said.

He did give a more detailed response on his process of moving on, as he took his turn after his co-stars to share about what has worked for him.

“Katulad din nila, spend time with friends. Nature, punta sa dagat, sa bundok,” Aquino said.

“Kuwento nang kuwento sa mga kaibigan hanggang manabang sila. Pero hindi naman importante na sila ‘yung manabang, kasi kailangan ‘yung sakit mo ‘yung manabang. So ikikuwento mo pa rin kahit ayaw na nila, hanggang sa mawala na ‘yun,” he added.

Questions pertaining to Aquino’s relationship came amid rumors surrounding his ties with model Trina Candaza, with whom he has a daughter.

In January, Candaza’s cryptic post referring to knowing one’s worth after being separated from a partner prompted speculation about her status with Aquino.

The two, to date, have since stopped posting photos of each other on social media. Neither, however, has gone on record to address the real score between them.