Photo from Trina Candaza's Instagram account

Speculations are swirling on social media on the relationship of Carlo Aquino and his girlfriend Trina Candaza after the latter released a cryptic post about “a partner seeing another woman.”

Candaza on Facebook posted about valuing a woman’s worth based on the actions of her partner after a breakup, which netizens believe to be alluding to Aquino.

“You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya pag wala ka na sa kanya,” Candaza said.

“Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae…Wag na kayo umasang mag babago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago,” she added.

It was in January 2019 when reports about Aquino dating Candaza surfaced on social media, even when he was being romantically linked with former girlfriend Angelica Panganiban at the time.

In September of the same year, the veteran actor posted a photo with Candaza which further strengthened the rumors that they are in a relationship.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, Enola Mithi.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Darla Sauler, Aquino said he takes into consideration his partner and baby daughter in all decisions he makes because he is already a family man.



In 2021, Aquino recalled how he pursued Candaza romantically when he appeared in the vlog of his “La Vida Lena” co-star Erich Gonzales.

Noting his interest in motorcycles, Aquino narrated he and a friend were attending a show at the World Trade Center, when he first crossed paths with Candaza.

“Siyempre may mga models, may mga babae. Tapos nakita ko siya. Tapos sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda ng mata mo.’ Siya lang ‘yung napansin ko talaga. Tapos nagpa-picture ako sa kanya,” Aquino said.

Aquino has yet to issue a statement on Candaza's post.