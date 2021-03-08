‘Hinanap ko siya sa FB’: Carlo Aquino recalls pursuing Trina Candaza after seeing her at car show

MANILA — “Ang ganda ng mga mata mo,” was heartthrob actor Carlo Aquino’s opening line to Trina Candaza, now the mother of his child, when they first met at a car show where she was a model.

Aquino, 35, recalled how he pursued Candaza romantically in the March 7 vlog of his “La Vida Lena” co-star Erich Gonzales, where the actress interviewed him.

Noting his interest in motorcycles, Aquino narrated he and a friend were attending a show at the World Trade Center, when he first crossed paths with Candaza.

“Siyempre may mga models, may mga babae. Tapos nakita ko siya. Tapos sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda ng mata mo.’ Siya lang ‘yung napansin ko talaga. Tapos nagpa-picture ako sa kanya,” Aquino recalled.

“After a few weeks, hinanap ko siya sa Facebook. Actually, kilala ko ‘yung sister niya. So hinanap ko siya doon sa Facebook ng [sister niya]. Nag-stalk pa ‘ko. Kinuha ko ‘yung number niya, nilabas ko siya, nag-Greenhills, tapos nagdire-diretso na,” he added.

At the time, when first rumors of Aquino’s romance with Candaza surfaced, the actor had just been paired onscreen anew with Angelica Panganiban, his former girlfriend and TV partner.

Their “love team’s” resurgence, coupled with their apparent affection for each other off-screen, prompted speculation that a rekindled romance was not a far possibility.

Referring to dating Candaza, Aquino said: “Tumigil, tapos nagkagulo, kung anu-ano nang nangyari... Ayaw ko nang maging detalyado doon. Tapos ‘yun, nagkita ulit kami. Nag-pursue ako, kasi hindi ko siya makalimutan. After 9, 10 months naging kami.”

Aquino and Candaza welcomed their first child, Enlo Mithi, in September 2020.

In his interview with Gonzales, Aquino also opened up about fatherhood has changed him.

“Sobrang humaba ‘yung pasensiya ko. Nag-iba,” he said. “‘Yung inspirasyon... kasi ever since talaga gusto ko na magka-baby. Mahilig talaga ako sa bata. Tapos sinasabi ng mga pinsan ko, ng mga kaibigan ko, ‘Subukan mo kasi mahirap.’ Tapos nung na-experience ko, oo, mahirap. Mahirap na hindi mahirap. Basta kapag makikita mo ‘yung anak mo, parang buo ka.”

As a first-time parent and with a young family, Aquino shared having big goals ahead — including building their own home. He explained that he and Candaza currently live at his family home in Quezon City. He said he intends to have a home constructed at a lot in Laguna he has long owned.

Asked what his dreams are for his family, Aquino answered: “Maging masaya. ‘Yun lang naman, eh. ‘Yun lang naman ang ultimate goal ‘di ba. As of now masaya naman kami.”

