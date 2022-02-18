Trina Candaza makes cryptic post about partner thinking of another woman

MANILA – Trina Candaza’s recent social media post is not helping quell rumors surrounding her relationship with Carlo Aquino.

This, after she reposted through her Instagram Story on Thursday night a video of a mom who tended to her baby overnight while the dad was soundly sleeping.

“Same age kay Mithi yung baby. 8x gumising yung mom to feed the baby. Kaya sa mga nagtatanong kung namumuyat pa yung ganitong age, gumigising pa din sila ng ilang beses but milk lang okay na,” Candaza wrote along with the video.

However, it was the latter part of her message that caught the attention of netizens.

“Yung tatay ang himbing lang ng tulog tas pag gising ibang babae pa iniisip niyan,” said Candaza.

Candaza and Aquino have a daughter together, Enola Mithi.

Last month, Candaza and their daughter moved into a new home amid speculations that her relationship with the actor is on the rocks.

Prior to that, Candaza also released a cryptic post about “a partner seeing another woman.”

Candaza on Facebook posted about valuing a woman’s worth based on the actions of her partner after a breakup, with netizens speculating she may be alluding to Aquino.

“You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya pag wala ka na sa kanya,” Candaza said.

“Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae… Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago,” she added.

It was in January 2019 when reports about Aquino dating Candaza surfaced on social media, even when he was being romantically linked with former girlfriend Angelica Panganiban at the time.

In September that year, the actor posted a photo with Candaza which further strengthened the rumors that they are in a relationship.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child.