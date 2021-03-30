Game over! Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay now engaged

Photo from Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

After admitting their relationship just last month, actress Ellen Adarna is now engaged with actor Derek Ramsay.

On her Instagram page, Adarna posted on Tuesday a series of photos revealing that Ramsay has asked her to marry him.

In the photos, Adarna is seen wearing an engagement ring that features a huge diamond gemstone.

Present in the proposal were Adarna’s child with actor John Lloyd Cruz and Ramsay's son.

In February, after weeks of speculation, the couple acknowledged that they are in a relationship. In an interview, the two said they have been dating for a month.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

Ramsay, 44, spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna, 32, in an interview with Mega magazine.

He revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

