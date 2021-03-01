Derek on Ellen: ‘Everything in my heart tells me she’s the one’

MANILA — “Blindsided” by what he calls a “chemical reaction” with Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

Ramsay, 44, spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna, 32, in an interview with Mega magazine released on Monday.

Ramsay revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

“It was a wonderful evening,” he said.

Their common friend, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, happened to be at the same restaurant at the time, Ramsay recalled. Gutierrez approached their table and told them both that they were all neighbors, prompting Ramsay’s idea of hosting the dinner party at his home.

“She met my dad,” Ramsay narrated. “My dad was seated right beside her. Most women would have been, you know, prim and proper. But she was herself. And that’s what made the evening really, really wonderful.”

“It was just so easy. And yeah, we had a wonderful evening. And that’s when I said, ‘Oh no! Meron akong nararamdaman! Patay!’ I tried to put it out. I tried to put it out. But she’s just so fun to be around. And it was just fun. Every day, it’s just even more fun. There’s no boring, dull moment.”

Ramsay described being drawn to Adarna as a “chemical reaction.”

“I feel that. I feel that every day. I feel like I’m not telling myself to be in love. It’s from my head down to my toes, every morning. It’s just there. And that’s what my dad talks about with my mom. He says, that’s the feeling that he gets! It’s like he couldn’t be with anybody else,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay had just come from a breakup with his girlfriend of one year, actress Andrea Torres, in November.

Falling in love with Adarna a couple of months later, he said, “super blindsided” him.

Following the circulation of photos where they appeared to be intimate at the dinner party in January, Ramsay and Adarna separately insisted that they were only friends. That status had a rapid turnaround in the weeks that followed, as they spent successive vacations together, notably with Adarna’s son.

By the end of February, Ramsay finally admitted they are now a couple.

“I think she’s the one. And I say it’s going to happen quick,” Ramsay said. “Seriously. Like no joke. Sometimes you need to live a crazy life. I’ve always been living a safe life, and now, parang holy sh*t! I don’t know what’s coming. I don’t know what’s happening.”

“I’ve had so many relationships, you know? But there’s nothing like this talaga. Like we were up all night just talking about it. Two Alphas. We’re both f***king Alphas!”

Asked whether he sees himself marrying Adarna, Ramsay answered, “My heart tells me if I don’t follow through with this one, I’ll regret it.”

“Everything in my heart is telling me that, she’s the one… I did not even listen to [my mind] anymore. You know, this (his head) was controlling this (his heart) so many times before. This is to say, screw the brain! Don’t listen to it! Don’t even let it guide you, okay?”

“Ito na nagsasalita na ako. Ito na, manahimik na lahat!” he quipped.

