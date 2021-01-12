People keep mentioning Angelica and John Lloyd in comments on Ellen and Derek’s photos. Here’s a brief history why.

The apparent closeness of Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay (middle) has dredged up their respective past relationships with John Lloyd Cruz and Angelica Panganiban, themselves a former couple. Instagram: @iloveruffag, @maria.elena.adarna/ FILE, ABS-CBN.com

MANILA — As snaps of Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna getting comfortable circulated on social media on Monday, two names who had zero involvement at the dinner party kept coming up in comments on the supposed brewing romance: Angelica Panganiban and John Lloyd Cruz.

While they weren’t at the headline-making gathering, Angelica and John Lloyd, themselves a former couple, do have respective past involvements with Derek and Ellen.

On top of that, Ruffa Gutierrez — who uploaded the viral photos and videos of Derek and Ellen together, and who now appears to be close with the sexy actress — was also once in a relationship with John Lloyd.

It’s a small world indeed, as the adage goes.

To understand just how interconnected their lives are, and why netizens keep mentioning Angelica and John Lloyd in comments, here’s a brief history of their relationships, dating back to 2006:

2006: Angelica and Derek start dating. Their relationship would last six years.

2007: Derek and John Lloyd portray rivals in love in the modern classic ‘One More Chance.’

March 2009: John Lloyd and Ruffa become an official couple, a year after they first co-starred in ‘I Love Betty La Fea.’

February 2010: John Lloyd and Ruffa call it quits, a month short of their first anniversary.

February 2012: Derek and Angelica split after six years as a couple, five of which were spent living together.

October 2012: John Lloyd confirms being in a relationship with Angelica. Their relationship would last nearly four years.

March 2016: John Lloyd confirms breakup with Angelica.

September 2017: John Lloyd and Ellen are first rumored to be together. They would become first-time parents together.

June 2018: Ellen and John Lloyd welcome their son, Elias Modesto.

August 2019: Ellen and John Lloyd are first rumored to have broken up. Ellen would confirm the split months later in April 2020, saying they have a co-parenting setup for Elias.

