‘Walang malisya’? Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay seen getting cozy at dinner party

Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna appear to get comfortable during a dinner party. Instagram: @iloveruffag

MANILA — Is there a new celebrity romance brewing?

That was the question among followers of Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay on Monday night, as snaps of them appearing to get comfortable circulated on social media.

Photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s current sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

In one Instagram Stories photo, Adarna and Ramsay were seen intently looking at each other. Gutierrez’s caption went: “Walang malisya.”

Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna appear to get comfortable during a dinner party. Instagram: @iloveruffag

Another photo showed Adarna posing with Ramsay’s father, Derek Sr., during the same gathering. “Close na sila,” Gutierrez wrote in the caption.

Ellen Adarana poses with Derek Ramsay’s father during a dinner party. Instagram: @iloveruffag

Gutierrez kept teasing the two in clips she uploaded as stories.

In a selfie video of Gutierrez and Adarna, the two exchanged “I love you’s,” before the latter referred to a third person not seen in the video, saying she loves him, too.

Other clips saw Adarna and Ramsay dancing and singing, and having playful intimacy with Adarna appearing to initiate a kiss.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Gutierrez’s updates romantically teasing the two is the first indication, at least publicly, of a friendship between Adarna and Ramsay.

Both are single, having come from respective controversial breakups. Adarna was most recently with actor John Lloyd Cruz, with whom she has a son, until late 2019; while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.

Gutierrez and Adarna also have a common ex-boyfriend in Cruz.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC