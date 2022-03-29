She may have worn pink for her iconic portrayal of the superheroine Super B, but Rufa Mae Quinto isn’t carrying over that color to her political leanings in the lead-up to the 2022 elections, going by her stage appearance at a UniTeam rally Tuesday.

Quinto was among the celebrities who made a guest appearance at the campaign stop of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in Zamboanga City.

The “Booba” star took the stage at Universidad de Zamboanga’s Summit Center, interacting with the UniTeam slate and entertaining the audience with her signature ditzy antics.

A photo of Quinto’s guesting was shared by musician-producer Njel de Mesa, who is also a staunch supporter of the UniTeam ticket.

Quinto, 43, is seen as the latest high-profile showbiz personality to endorse the Marcos-Duterte tandem, following the likes of actress-host Toni Gonzaga, music veterans Dulce and Randy Santiago, and rapper Andrew E, among others.

While most celebrities have opted to share their preferred candidates through social media, some have taken the extra step to speak or perform at campaign rallies.