Actress Kris Aquino made a surprise appearance Wednesday at the Tarlac stop of the campaign of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Aquino is the youngest sibling of the late former president Benigno (PNoy) Aquino III. Their parents are Philippine democracy icons, the late former President Corazon Aquino and slain senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino.

Tarlac is the bailiwick of the Aquinos. Ninoy served as mayor of Concepion, Tarlac; before becoming vice governor and governor of the province. PNoy, meanwhile, served three consecutive terms as congressman of the second district of Tarlac.

While Robredo is running as an independent candidate, Robredo remains chairperson of the Liberal Party, which PNoy also formerly led.

Kris was joined on stage by her close friend, screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been vocal of her support for the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan.

Kris introduced Robredo as “our future president.”

“The last man standing will be a woman,” she said.

As Robredo appeared on stage, Kris, who has been undergoing extensive treatments for her auto immune conditions, told the vice president that she joined the rally for the future of her children.

“VP, I did this for you. I did this for my dad, my mom, for Noy. But most of all, I did this for the future of Kuya Josh and Bimb. Kasi, gusto ko ang Pilipinas, ay na sa mabuting kamay,” she said.

