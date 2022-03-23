Angel Locsin explains why she is voting for Leni Robredo

MANILA — Screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin has detailed her reasons for backing the presidential bid of Leni Robredo, pointing among others the Vice President’s consistent presence during calamities and amid the ongoing pandemic.

Locsin gave the explanation in an Instagram comment responding to a follower, who insinuated that her endorsement of Robredo is motivated by the official’s supportive stance on restoring ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

Locsin is a long-time Kapamilya star who was vocal of her criticism of the Duterte government, after a congressional panel mostly allied with the President voted to reject ABS-CBN’s application for its franchise renewal.

“Bakit mo naman naisip na ang aming desisyon ay nakabase lang dahil sa isang kumpanya? Oo, mahalaga sa akin ang ABS-CBN lalo na ang mga nakatrabaho ko,” she wrote.

The broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of employees, compounding the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

“Pero ang boto ko ay para sa kung anong tingin kong makakabuti para sa ating bansa,” Locsin said. “Katulad mo, ako rin ay naghahangad ng magandang kinabukasan para sa lahat.”

“Kung sasambitin ko sa iyo kung bakit hindi si Marcos ay napakaraming dahilan at tayo ay mag-aaway dahil malamang ikaw naman ang hindi sasang-ayon tulad ng hindi ko pagsang-ayon sa iyong mga nabangit kay VP,” she added.

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the late dictator who also shut ABS-CBN and other media companies during his regime, is seeking the presidency, with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, daughter of the incument president, as his running mate.

Referring to Robredo, Locsin explained: “Sa loob ng 6 na taon naramdaman ko siya sa lahat ng bagyo, sakuna, pandemya. Laging isa sa mga unang makarating sa area. Alam ko dahil umiikot rin ako. Alam ko kung nakakaabot ba talaga sa tao ang tulong o publicity lang.”

Locsin has been a visible figure over the years, having personally brought aid to communities affected by calamities or strife. She was named by Forbes Asia as one of the region’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

Locsin also mentioned Robredo’s track record of clean governance as the Vice President’s office in the past three years has earned the highest audit rating among government agencies from the Commission on Audit.

“Walang kinurakot, madami rin siyang natulungan sa edukasyon, kalusugan, atbp. Bukod sa maasahan mo siya sa oras na kailangan natin ng tulong at hindi pag eleksyon lang, sang ayon ako sa karamihan ng mga sinabi niya kaya siya ang napili ko,” she said.

Addressing the follower who commented, Locsin wrote, “Pero ako’y nagpapasalamat sa iyo sa maayos mong pakikipag-usap at dahil ikaw ay nagtanong na ibig sabihin ay bukas ka para alamin kung sino talaga ang makakatulong ng totoo sa mga Pilipino.”