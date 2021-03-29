Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to parents in ‘Tala’ film concert

Sarah Geronimo poses with her parents, Divine and Delfin. FILE

MANILA — Over a year after the controversy surrounding her secret wedding with Matteo Guidicelli and the resulting rift with her parents, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her family in her film concert “Tala,” which premiered over the weekend.

A brief segment of the two-hour film, which streamed on March 27 via KTX.ph and iWant TFC, was dedicated to Geronimo’s relationships with her mother Divine and father Delfin.

As old footage of Geronimo with her parents was shown, the singer said, “You can have all the riches in the world, lahat ng material things na gusto mo, pera na gusto mo, popularity na gusto mo, pero kung wala naman sa buhay mo ‘yung mga pinaka importante sa ‘yo, balewala lahat ng iyon.”

Among the footage seen were Divine accompanying Sarah at her showbiz engagements, and Delfin and Sarah performing a duet of “I Will Be Here” at the latter’s concert in 2012.

Geronimo, 32, did not specifically mention whether she has reconciled with her parents — who had long been against her relationship with Guidicelli — but said she clings on to hope.

“Life is not easy, may kanya-kanya tayong mga personal issues, pero focus on the positive things, be happy, be content, at enjoy,” she said.

“[I am] happy kasi in spite of all of the challenges, trials na hinaharap natin sa panahon ngayon, I choose to be positive, I choose to remain hopeful,” Geronimo added.

She credited Guidicelli, now her husband of one year, for being a “supportive partner in life,” and as someone who she “can depend on.”

Guidicelli, 31, has been vocal of his dream of having both his and Geronimo’s families together. Prior to their wedding, Guidicelli had been hoping for “acceptance”; after tying the knot, he has been counting on “healing.”

Two weeks prior to the concert, Geronimo shared the first public indication of having open communication lines with Divine, when she promoted her mother’s business through social media.

At the height of the 2020 controversy, Divine was reported to have stormed the wedding ceremony of her daughter, resulting in a scuffle.

Since then, neither Divine nor Delfin has gone public about the events of that day, with their daughter also keeping private the details of her ties with her parents.

While “Tala” was the first time Geronimo directly spoke of her parents after the wedding, the hitmaker had tearfully promised them, in a televised interview just four months before the milestone, her unchanging love and respect, “no matter who comes into my life.”

