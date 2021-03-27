Sarah G delivers fresh, explosive performances in 'Tala: The Film Concert'

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo did not disappoint her Popster fans who missed her performances with the live streaming of her first-ever digital film concert.

The one-night event, billed “Tala: The Film Concert,” trended on social media before, during and after the show was streamed on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on Saturday.

As expected, majority of the concert lineup consisted of Geronimo’s original songs beginning symbolically with “Sa Iyo.” The track was one of her biggest hits in 2003, the same year she made her showbiz breakthrough.

It was followed by her concert staples “Kilometro,” “Dulo,” and stripped versions of “Duyan” and “Misteryo.”

Halfway through the show, Geronimo delighted viewers with some current chart-topping hits including BTS’ “Dynamite,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and “Break My Heart” as well as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

Speaking of the choreography that she had to learn for all those covers, Geronimo said: “Challenge sa akin yung stamina pero of course yung team ko and yung G-Force, si Teacher G, we all made an effort na i-prepare yung sarili ko, yung katawan ko for this show.”

The tone of the concert then mellowed down as Geronimo’s crooned “Your Universe,” “Ganito,” and the “The Great Unknown” and “Tagu-Taguan” duets featuring her guests Champ Lui Pio and J Makata, respectively.

Certainly the concert’s highlight was when she did some “buwis buhay” stunts for her “Ikot-Ikot” performance.

Just before the number, she said: “Challenging siya kasi dapat well-rehearsed bawat movements. Hindi mo pwedeng labanan yung galaw nung set. Kailangan magmuka siyang effortless, dinadala ka lang ng paggalaw nung set.”

“The more I did it mas nagiging okay, mas nagiging comfortable, mas nagiging easier for me. Nakaka-amaze at exciting. I hope magustuhan nila ito,” she added.

True enough, the production looked seamless with no trace of Geronimo’s struggles which she had to overcome during practice.

Of course, the show would not be complete without an appearance of the singer’s husband, Matteo Gudicelli. The singer-actor sang “If You’re Not the One” before his wife joined him for a duet of Ed Sheeran’s “Best Part of Me.”

“You doing this has brought back happiness and joy to everybody’s hearts. More importantly, it reminded everybody that we have to be grateful and we are all blessed,” Guidicelli told Geronimo.

And while her parents were not at the show, Geronimo still paid tribute to her family, stressing that her loved ones are more important for her than anything else.

For her penultimate number, Geronimo effortlessly belted out “Isa Pang Araw,” a song that’s part of the soundtrack of her movie “Miss Granny.”

Concluding the two-hour concert was an edgier Geronimo showcasing new dance moves as she performed “Tala.”

The digital film concert marked Geornimo’s first full-length performance after her joint concert with Regine Velasquez, “Unified,” in February 2020. That show is considered to be the last major production held at a concert venue prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” is seen as her big stage comeback after her months-long physical absence from “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she has been a mainstay since 2004. This is also Geronimo’s first concert one year after she got married.