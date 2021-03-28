Matteo congratulates wife Sarah for success of first digital film concert

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to congratulate his wife Sarah Geronimo for the success of her first digital film concert which streamed on Saturday.

On his Instagram page on Sunday, Guidicelli wrote: “I’m always super proud of you love. Congratulations for last nights show! INCREDIBLE!”

Guidicelli then professed his love for his wife and for being an inspiration to many people.

“I love you so much. Thank you for being a “tala” to everyone’s lives,” he said.

In addition to congratulating his wife, Guidicelli also shared a couple of his photos with Geronimo after they got married last year.

“My wife and I would like to share with you something very special we did right after our wedding,” he said. “We would like to say thank you to the talented group of people that made this photoshoot happen back in 2020!”

Geronimo and Guidicelli tied the knot on February 20, 2020.

For their first wedding anniversary, Guidicelli paid tribute to his wife as he shared their “family photo” with their three dogs.

“Love, HAPPY 1st year anniversary!! Look at our family! Thank you for bringing joy in our home, you are the reason why I smile when we wake up,” he said.

Guidicelli said Geronimo continues to inspire him every day, saying he loves celebrating life with her.

“So proud of you my love! I love you forever,” he said before adding the hashtags #proudhusband and #blessed.

In a recent interview with Viva’s “Anong Ganap?” which was released on Valentine’s Day, Geronimo described their marriage as both "rewarding and challenging."

"The marriage itself is a blessing, an opportunity to spend the rest of your life with your loved one. 'Yung napili mo talaga na makasama sa buhay, partner in life," she said.

"Challenging kasi sa situation ko, parang ito na 'yung big leap ko papunta ng adulting. Sinasabi ko nga lagi, na-expedite. Masyado na ngang long-overdue but I guess ito talaga ang plano para sa akin," she added.

Despite all the challenges, the singer-actress considers her marriage as the happiest moment of her life.

