MANILA -- Actor Matteo Guidicelli, who celebrated his 32nd birthday over the weekend, thanked his family and his wife Sarah Geronimo for their love.

In a social media post on Sunday night, Guidicelli also thanked those who remembered and sent their well wishes for his special day.

"Every year gets better and better! Thank you to my loving wife and my family for all the love anyone could ever WISH for! And big thank you to everyone for all the birthday greetings!! Really appreciate it!!," he wrote in the caption.



Geronimo and Guidicelli marked their second wedding anniversary last February 20.

Since tying the knot, the couple have been praying and have been optimistic about “healing” in their family.