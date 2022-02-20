Home  >  Entertainment

'Partners for life': Matteo, Sarah mark second wedding anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2022 11:26 AM

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli on Sunday took to social media to greet his wife Sarah Geronimo on their second wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Guidicelli marked the special occasion by sharing a series of their pictures together.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life,” he wrote in the caption. 

“I love you my beautiful wife! You’re the best. Happy 2nd year anniversary! #theguidicellis @justsarahgph,” the actor added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

Since their February 2020 wedding, Geronimo and Guidicelli have been mostly away from the limelight, opting for one-off projects, including their respective and joint concerts, that are few and far between.

Since they tied the knot, the couple has been the subject of persistent speculation in relation to a possible pregnancy.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Sarah Geronimo   Matteo Guidicelli   wedding anniversary   celebrity wedding anniversary   Sarah G   celebrity couple   Sarah Matteo wedding  