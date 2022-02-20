MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli on Sunday took to social media to greet his wife Sarah Geronimo on their second wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Guidicelli marked the special occasion by sharing a series of their pictures together.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life,” he wrote in the caption.

“I love you my beautiful wife! You’re the best. Happy 2nd year anniversary! #theguidicellis @justsarahgph,” the actor added.

Since their February 2020 wedding, Geronimo and Guidicelli have been mostly away from the limelight, opting for one-off projects, including their respective and joint concerts, that are few and far between.

Since they tied the knot, the couple has been the subject of persistent speculation in relation to a possible pregnancy.

