Matteo Guidicelli addresses his wife Sarah Geronimo as ‘Ma’ in a rare vlog about their personal life. YouTube: Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA—Actor-host Matteo Guidicelli shared a glimpse of his private life with his wife, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, through his latest vlog released on Wednesday.

In the episode, Guidicelli chronicled their trip to Mt. Daraitan in Rizal, where they hiked, went horseback riding, and rode a boat to cross a river.

The couple brought along their pet dogs on the adventure. Going by Guidicelli and Geronimo’s interactions with them, they treat the fur babies as their own.

At one point, one of the dogs approached them during a meal, which Geronimo personally prepared. Reacting to the animal getting close to Geronimo’s plate, Guidicelli said, “You want some of Mama’s burger?”

In another portion of the video, where Geronimo is seen playing with their pets, Guidicelli called her attention by saying, “Ma, hi.”

Since their February 2020 wedding, Guidicelli and Geronimo have been the subject of persistent speculation in relation to a possible pregnancy.

Both have been mostly away from the limelight in the past two years, opting for one-off projects, including their respective and joint concerts, that are few and far between.