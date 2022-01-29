Photo from Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram account

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli went for a nature trip in Tanay, Rizal where they enjoyed horseback riding.

Guidicelli shared some snaps of him and his wife, Geronimo, traversing a river while riding a horse.

The couple rented a family rental house in Daraitan where they enjoyed the place with their furbabies.

The actor also showed his skills riding a horse while roaming around the location. They were also seen crossing a river and riding a motorcycle together.

Fan pages of the couple on Instagram also compiled photos of Guidicelli and Geronimo during their short vacation.

Last December, Geronimo held a virtual concert “Christmas with the G’s,” which she headlined along with Guidicelli.

“Christmas with the G’s” is seen as Geronimo’s latest major release amid a long hiatus from showbiz, where her musical output has been few and far between.

Geronimo and Guidicelli also celebrated Christmas for the second time as a married couple. They will mark their second wedding anniversary on February 20.

Since tying the knot, the couple have been praying and have been optimistic about “healing” in their family.