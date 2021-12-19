Sarah Geronimo turns emotional while singing 'Sana Ngayong Pasko' during the 'Christmas with the G's' virtual concert on December 18, 2021. Photo from @sarahgeronimoshots on Instagram



MANILA – Sarah Geronimo turned emotional while singing a Christmas song during her virtual concert “Christmas with the G’s,” which she headlined along with husband Matteo Guidicelli.

Before singing, Geronimo told Guidicelli that Christmas is indeed the happiest time of the year but unfortunately, some people will not be having a joyful celebration like others.

“Marami sa mga kapwa natin ang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay, ng trabaho, ng pag-asa, ng inspirasyon. There are also people who are away from their families this holiday season,” she said.

Agreeing with his wife, Guidicelli said he would like to think that God has a bigger plan for all amid the challenges people go through.

Saying his wife is “living proof” of that, he added: “You show me how strong you are. You inspire me every day. Whatever you go through, at the end of the day, you stand even taller than anybody else. So maraming salamat for the inspiration.”

Although acknowledging that Christmas is a reminder to always be grateful, Geronimo also said it is harder for others to see the silver lining in situations,

Nonetheless, she said: “We need to focus on the positive things because in God’s time, everything will be healed and will be right again.”

She then went on to dedicate “Sana Ngayong Pasko” to everyone who are away from their families this Christmas, while Guidicelli sang “Pasko na Sinta Ko.”

Geronimo and Guidicelli’s Christmas concert was be streamed on KTX.ph and Viva Max on December 18.

“Christmas with the G’s” is seen as Geronimo’s latest major release amid a long hiatus from showbiz, where her musical output has been few and far between.

This year, Geronimo and Guidicelli are also celebrating Christmas for the second time as a married couple. They will be marking their second wedding anniversary on February 20.

Since tying the knot, Geronimo and Guidicelli haven been praying and have been optimistic about “healing” in their family.