LOOK: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson in ‘family picture’ with Scarlet Snow

MANILA — Fans of Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson had a glimpse of the couple as a young family on Tuesday, as they posed with social media darling Scarlet Snow, the 6-year-old daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

The “family picture,” as followers described the photo, was posted on Scarlet Snow’s Instagram page, with a caption pertaining to Holy Week.

“Time flies so fast. Just 3 months ago we were celebrating the birth of Jesus with my friends, @juliabarretto and @andersongeraldjr. In a few days we would be already celebrating his death and resurrection! I pray for a peaceful week for all peoples. Thank you, Jesus, for friends,” the caption went.

In a separate Instagram Stories update from Belo, she teased an upcoming YouTube vlog where she appears to be interviewing Barretto.

Anderson, 32, had just confirmed his relationship with Barretto, 24, this month, in a sit-down interview with Boy Abunda.

Prior to that tell-all, Anderson and Barretto separately expressed their hopes of settling down and getting married soon, as well as having a family of their own.

Anderson had said in February that marriage is the “next chapter” of his life. “Inaayos natin lahat,” he added. As for becoming a father, he said he is looking forward to marking that milestone “soon.”

Barretto, in the same month, similarly said she has “always dreamt of having a family early on.” She identified 29 as her “perfect age” for becoming a mother and a dedicated “boss-housewife.”

