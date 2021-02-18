‘Taken ka ba?’ Gerald keeps mum, but says marriage is his ‘next chapter’

Actor Gerald Anderson. Instagram: @andersongeraldjr

MANILA — Gerald Anderson now considers marriage the “next chapter” of his life, saying he hopes to have a child of his own, too, in a candid interview with one of his close friends.

Anderson, 31, was the guest of his fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate Joe Vargas in the latter’s YouTube vlog released on Thursday.

The format of the Q&A, held at a basketball court, included a challenge: Anderson can skip the question if he shoots the ball; otherwise, he has to answer.

Among the questions he had to respond to pertained to his “definition of love.”

Anderson, whose relationships have unfolded before the public eye, answered: “Kailangan buo ka rin bago ka pumasok sa isang relasyon, para hindi ka umaasa sa isang tao lang. Kailangan buo ka, buo ‘yung partner mo, para pag magsama kayong dalawa, may teamwork and understanding.

“Kung anuman ang insecurities niyo sa buhay, kumbaga huwag niyo ipasa sa partner niyo ‘yan. You have to work through it together.”

The actor didn’t have to categorically answer whether he is now “taken,” or in a relationship, as he managed to make a point. He did, however, notably missed his shot on purpose, when Vargas asked whether he has plans of getting married.

“Siyempre naman! Iyon ‘yung next chapter ng buhay natin. Inaayos natin lahat ‘yan,” he said.

He also said he hopes to have a child of his own “soon.”

In perhaps the most direct indication that he is currently romantically involved, Anderson described the state of his “heart.”

“Sobrang saya. Marami akong dahilan para maging masaya,” he said.

Anderson has long been romantically linked with his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto, who, despite similarly admitting being “in love,” has also decidedly kept mum on the identity of her current partner.

On whether becoming a family man will mean leaving showbiz for good, Anderson said: “I don’t think na puwede ko talaga iwan ever, pero ‘yung mag-relax, mag-chill from work, sigurado ‘yan. Mangyayari na, actually.”

Anderson, who is the lead star of the upcoming ABS-CBN romance drama series “Init sa Magdamag,” added: “Siyempre pag magtrabaho tayo, binibigay natin ang 120 percent, so kailangan din ng kaunting rest para makipag-recharge.

