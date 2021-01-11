Older, AFAM: ‘Taken’ Julia Barretto drops clues about romance in TikTok challenge

Actress Julia Barretto. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — Julia Barretto is “taken,” and prefers someone “older,” in a viral TikTok challenge that appeared to hint at her current romance.

The actress joined several friends in the TikTok video uploaded by model Shamee Sugui, where they picked sides according to mostly opposite categories, like being single or taken.

Barretto was among those who sided with “taken.” Between “Pinoy” or “AFAM” (the latter is a colloquial term for a foreigner, originally with the meaning “a foreigner assigned in Manila”), she chose the latter. Given the categories “older” or “younger,” Barretto picked the former.

As the TikTok video circulated on social media on Monday, fans of the actress were quick to put together the “clues” about Barretto’s relationship, with many mentioning her “Between Maybes” co-star Gerald Anderson.

Anderson is Filipino-American; his father is American, and he was raised for a time in the US. At 31, he’s also older than Barretto by eight years.

This is not the first time Barretto’s social media activity hinted at her personal life.

Barretto most recently sparked rumors of a relationship with Anderson at the start of the new year, when she posted a photo of her inside a car, notably with a man in the driver’s seat whom followers speculated was the actor.

Prior to that, in December, she shared a photo of her wearing a necklace with a “G” pendant. Around that time, photos of Barretto and Anderson at the same mountain summit, although not clearly together, convinced some fans they are indeed an item.

In a November interview, Barretto admitted being “in love.” She, however, said that she now intends to keep her relationship private, after the “trauma” of a public breakup with her former boyfriend Joshua Garcia.

“I am in total control of how much I am only willing to share and how much I am only allowing people to know,” she told Mega magazine. “I’ve already come to realize how important it is to protect your peace and privacy — and that both go well together.”

