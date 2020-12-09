Julia Barretto’s ‘G’ pendant, hiking photo stir latest romance rumors

‘Between Maybes’ co-stars Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson were first romantically linked in mid-2019. Instagram: @juliabarretto, Twitter: @TeamGerald_ph

MANILA — After confirming she is newly “in love,” Julia Barretto has become the subject of rumors anew, with her recent photos cluing in hawk-eyed fans on the supposed identity of her partner.

Over the past weekend, Barretto shared on Instagram a photo of her promoting a vitamin brand. Beyond the new endorsement project, her followers noticed the necklace she was wearing, more specifically its pendant.

“G,” a flood of comments noted was the lone letter Barretto wore around her neck, many of which had heart emojis.

Some even mentioned actor Gerald Anderson, Barretto’s “Between Maybes” co-star with whom she was romantically linked last year, amid the latter’s controversial breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

Anderson was also mentioned by fans in an earlier post of Barretto from a week earlier on November 29.

In that Instagram snap, Barretto is seen posing from what appears to be a mountain peak, which fans recognized as Mt. Kulis in Tanay, Rizal.

Two days earlier on November 27, a fan page dedicated to Anderson posted on Twitter a photo of the actor, with a caption indicating it was taken also in Mt. Kulis.

Gerald Anderson at Mt. Kulis ❤



📷: (c) pic.twitter.com/5cZPeP8F6g — Gerald Anderson (@TeamGerald_ph) November 27, 2020

Anderson’s brother, Ken, similarly chronicled on Instagram a trip to the same location, with a drone footage showing a group of people at the same spot Barretto had taken her photo.

A number of comments went as far as claiming that two of those people were Barretto and Anderson, supposedly based on their outfits as seen in their separate photos that have circulated online.

In her admission of being in love earlier in November, Barretto said she intends to keep her relationship private, having gone through the “trauma” of a public breakup with her former boyfriend Joshua Garcia.

“So one of the things I made myself confident in when it comes to my personal relationships is that, I’m in control,” Barretto said in her Mega interview. “I am in total control of how much I am only willing to share and how much I am only allowing people to know.”

“I’ve already come to realize how important it is to protect your peace and privacy — and that both go well together.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC