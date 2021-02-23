Julia Barretto’s next big goal? Become a mother

Julia Barretto poses with her niece, Millie, the daughter of her sister Dani Barretto. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — Actress Julia Barretto had an instant answer when asked what she considers to be missing at the current stage of her life.

“A baby!” she said, drawing laughter from her sister Dani Barretto, who interviewed Julia in her latest YouTube vlog.

Barretto, who is turning 24 in March, clarified that she was being serious, saying, “I feel like I have a purpose in this world, and that purpose is to be a mother.”

“I don’t feel so fulfilled because [I don’t have a child yet],” she said.

A prior question laid out Barretto’s personal timeline for that milestone. In five years, she said, she hope to have a family of her own.

“That’s just really it. That is the perfect age,” she said, noting she will be 29 by then. “And I feel like if you want a lot of kids, you have to start early.”

Eyeing having four to five children, Barretto quipped, “I want a tribe! I want a bunch!”

While Barretto was open about wanting have a family of her own, she has made no mention of her would-be husband.

Barretto has decidedly kept mum on her “love life,” she previously admitted, while confirming she is “in love.”

“I’m learning now, I’ve become more private, but willing to share. But just not over-sharing, just to protect yourself,” she told her sister.

Persistent rumors have linked Barretto and her “Between Maybes” co-star Gerald Anderson romantically, although neither has gone on record to confirm the supposed relationship.

Coincidentally, Anderson similarly said, in a vlog released early this month, that he looks forward to becoming a father “soon,” and that he plans to get married in the near future.

Asked whether she is happy currently, Barretto said, “Very,” but clarified that the reason isn’t solely because of romance. She mentioned her family and career as examples of where she also draws happiness.

“Kailangan pang wala kang love life, malungkot ka na agad? Ano ba ‘yan! Iyon na lang ba ang basis ng happiness? Hindi ba puwedeng kahit walang love life, happy pa rin?” she said.

“I am very happy because I learned the two most important ingredients in life: contentment and gratitude.”

