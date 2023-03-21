Local concert producer PULP Live World dropped Tuesday the ticket details and seat plan for the upcoming shows of K-pop boy band NCT Dream in the Philippines.
In a Twitter post, PULP published the seat plan for the concert happening at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 29 and 30.
According to the post, the following are the ticket prices:
- VIP Standing N, C, T - P12,000
- VIP Seated - P12,000
- Upper Box - P8,500
- Gen Ad - P4,000
Ticket selling starts on April 2 via SM Tickets' website and outlets, PULP said.
NCT Dream's upcoming concerts in the country is part of its ongoing "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" world tour, which is set to start its United States leg in April.
The act previously performed at the I-POP U 2022 Manila concert in October 2022.
Debuting in 2016, NCT Dream — comprised of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung — is a sub-unit of the larger boy group NCT under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.
