K-pop group NCT Dream pose for a backstage photo in one of the shows for its 'The Dream Show 2: In A Dream' tour. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

Local concert producer PULP Live World dropped Tuesday the ticket details and seat plan for the upcoming shows of K-pop boy band NCT Dream in the Philippines.

In a Twitter post, PULP published the seat plan for the concert happening at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 29 and 30.

Have all NCTzen started their countdown already? Because there’s no stopping @NCTsmtown_DREAM from giving you two nights of explosive stages. So save the dates, April 29-30, 2023, while we set the stage for you. 💚#THEDREAMSHOW2_in_MANILA pic.twitter.com/mEyQa47ulL — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) March 21, 2023

According to the post, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP Standing N, C, T - P12,000

VIP Seated - P12,000

Upper Box - P8,500

Gen Ad - P4,000

Ticket selling starts on April 2 via SM Tickets' website and outlets, PULP said.

NCT Dream's upcoming concerts in the country is part of its ongoing "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" world tour, which is set to start its United States leg in April.

The act previously performed at the I-POP U 2022 Manila concert in October 2022.

Debuting in 2016, NCT Dream — comprised of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung — is a sub-unit of the larger boy group NCT under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO