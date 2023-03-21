NCT Dream drops English version of 'Beatbox'

K-pop boy band NCT Dream pose for a photo in one of the shows for their 'The Dream Show 2: In A Dream' tour. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

Heads up, NCTzens!

K-pop boy band NCT Dream unveiled Tuesday an English version of its single "Beatbox," ahead of the United States leg of its ongoing concert tour.

The seven-member group released a lyric video for the English iteration of "Beatbox," the lead single off the repackaged album of the same title that was first issued in May 2022.

The video showed behind-the-scenes footage of the group's photo shoot for its "Beatbox" album.

The hashtag #Beatbox_EnglishVer topped the trending topics list on Twitter Philippines shortly after the song dropped, as fans showed support for the release.

The group is heading to the US in April, playing in seven cities for its "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" world tour.

The tour also includes a stop in the Philippines, with a two-night concert scheduled on April 29 and 30. Further details on the local shows have not been announced.

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the larger boy group NCT under SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music label. Its members include Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, and Jisung.

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern