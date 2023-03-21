Anne Curtis raises more than P2 million after Tokyo Marathon

MANILA – Anne Curtis was able to raise more than P2 million after finishing the Tokyo Marathon early this month.

The funds will go for the Filipino children who are victims of abuse and violence in our country.

“We can ALL be heroes, even if it’s just for one day. Closing my funding page at 1,089,264.67! Way above our goal & as promised, I will be matching that amount. So with our collective effort, we have raised 2,178,529.34,” she said.

Curtis then thanked everyone who donated, saying their contribution no matter how small will go a long way.

“Whether it was 1 peso or 50,000 pesos, it was of great value. No donation was small, because behind each donation was a big heart that wanted to help Filipino children who are victims of abuse get the help they need to heal and recover. I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity,” she said.

Curtis said reading her followers’ messages and having that goal of making a difference in the lives of abused children kept her going during the marathon.

To end her post, she quipped: “Maraming salamat mula sa akin at @unicefphils. Till the next one! And to my cheerleaders @erwan and Dahlia Amélie, I love you both so much. Thank you.”

The 2023 Tokyo Marathon marked Curtis’ third participation in the six-city World Marathon Majors. She previously finished marathons in New York in 2016, and London in 2018.

Curtis joined the Tokyo Marathon even if she only had eight weeks to prepare.