Anne Curtis is now a proud Tokyo Marathon finisher.

In a post-race interview with ABS-CBN Sports, the Kapamilya superstar got emotional, as she looked back at all her hard work and efforts.

“Every kilometer was worth it,” she said as her voice began to crack.

“I know it was worth it because I am doing it for a very good cause, and that’s for the Filipino children who are victims of abuse and violence in our country. So all the funds that we raised, I just want to thank everyone who has donated. Every single peso… it really means the world and would go a long way to help Filipino kids,” she added.

Taking to social media, Curtis wrote a heartfelt post about the significance of crossing the finish line, especially as a mother. She said this race was different for her, and the feeling of accomplishment was indescribable.

“Running with a purpose bigger than just receiving a medal kept me fueled. Which probably, unintentionally, led me to PR. Kilig. Right now, we have gone beyond our target in just 2 weeks… and as long as you keep donating for the next 30 days, I will match whatever the final amount ends up being. So we can help more children receive the services they need,” she said.

Curtis then went on to thank everyone who inspired her to join the Tokyo Marathon even if she only had eight weeks to prepare.

“Another marathon done and dedicated to the Filipino youth. Thank you Lord for giving me this opportunity. Congratulations to all the runners!!!! Arigato Gozaimasu Tokyo! More piccies and vids coming soon,” she said.